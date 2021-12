PHOENIX (AP) — Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 23 points — adding four assists and four steals — and Grand Canyon held off San Francisco 49-48, handing the Dons their first loss of the season. Blacksher sank 9 of 17 shots from the floor for the Antelopes (10-2), who shot just 34,5% overall. Yauhen Massalski finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Dons (10-1).