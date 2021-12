Gardner scores 29, Virginia routs Fairleigh Dickinson 82-49

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jayden Gardner scored a season-high 29 points and Virginia routed Fairleigh Dickinson 82-49. Gardner, a senior transfer from East Carolina, made 14 of 18 shots and had six rebounds. Armaan Franklin, a junior who played at Indiana last season, added 12 points for the Cavaliers. Gardner and Franklin combined to score 14 of Virginia’s final 16 points of the first half as the Cavaliers turned an 18-13 advantage into a 34-19 lead at the half. The Cavaliers scored the first 10 points of the second half and Fairleigh Dickinson’s first field goal of the second half came with 15:05 remaining.