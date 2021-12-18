Goggia and Johnson go 1-2 in World Cup downhill for 3rd time

VAL d’ISÈRE, France (AP) — Olympic champion Sofia Goggia and her American rival Breezy Johnson have finished 1-2 in a women’s World Cup downhill for the third time this season. Goggia stretched her unbeaten run in the discipline to a year. The Italian has won all seven World Cup downhills she competed in since Dec. 18, 2020. Goggia beat Johnson by .27 seconds. Austrian skier Mirjam Puchner was .91 behind in third. The result sent Goggia past Mikaela Shiffrin to the top of the overall standings. Shiffrin sat out the race but was set to compete with Goggia in a super-G on the same hill Sunday.