Miles sparks TCU to 80-73 win over Georgetown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Miles scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half and TCU used a late run to defeat Georgetown 80-73. Miles keyed a 14-3 run that gave the Horned Frogs a 73-64 lead with 4:14 to play. That proved to be just enough as TCU was 1 of 4 with three turnovers from there. Charles O’Bannon added 15 points for TCU, which won its sixth straight. TCU gave the Big 12 a 5-5 tie in the third Big East/Big 12 Battle. Aminu Mohammed scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Hoyas, who were without point guard Dante Harris because of a sprained ankle.