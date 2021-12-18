Skip to Content
Montana St. wins first semifinal since ’84, beats SDSU 31-17

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Montana State freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott accounted for four touchdowns to send the Bobcats to their first title game in 38 years with a 31-17 win over South Dakota State in a Football Championship Series semifinal game. Montana State (12-2) will make its first national championship appearance since 1984, facing North Dakota State on Jan. 8.  Mellott was 10-of-15 passing for 233 yards and threw two touchdown passes. He added 155 yards on the ground and two touchdowns on 34 carries.  Chris Oladokun had 315 yards passing and a touchdown for SDSU. Pierre Strong Jr. had 94 yards rushing and a TD. 

