No. 2 Duke easily bests Elon 87-56; two opponents canceled

By RYAN WILCOX

Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — No. 2 Duke beat last-minute replacement Elon 87-56 on Saturday after two different opponents bowed out due to COVID-19 issues. The Blue Devils (10-1) led 44-26 by halftime and never trailed. Duke’s Trevor Keels had a game-high 19 points, Paolo Banchero had 12 points and nine rebounds, Wendell Moore Jr. had 12 points and five assists and Jeremy Roach had 11 points. Jerald Gilllens-Butler paced the Phoenix (3-9) with 14.