No. 22 LSU women swamp Bradley 77-51

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alexis Morris scored 17 points, Faustine Aifuwa had a double-double and No. 22 LSU rolled to its eighth-straight win, 77-51 over Bradley. Aifuwa had 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Tigers, who were just 1 of 14 from 3-point range but shot 31 of 58 inside the arc. Caroline Waite scored 14 points to lead the Braves. Bradley missed its first three shots, had six turnovers and fell behind 13-0. LSU scored the last eight points of the first quarter to lead 28-10 and ran that run to 20 for a 40-10 lead midway through the second quarter.