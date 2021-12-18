Postponement gives Browns practice, more time before Raiders

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gifted two days by the NFL to maybe get healthier, the Browns prepared for a game they expected to play Saturday. Nothing has gone as scheduled during a wobbly week in Cleveland. With a long COVID-19 reserve list seemingly changing by the hour, the Browns got in a workout as they prepared for Monday’s postponed game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Browns currently have 24 players, including quarterback Baker Mayfield and 11 other starters on the COVID-19 list, after the virus swept through the team in recent days. The NFL’s decision to relax some testing policies could result in the Browns getting back some key players in time to play Monday.