NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Josiah Strong scored 23 points, making six 3-pointers, Antonio Reeves scored 17 points and Illinois State blasted Ball State 85-64.Sy Chatman added 10 points for the Redbirds (7-5). Kendall Lewis had nine points and nine rebounds. Mark Freeman had six assists.Tyler Cochran scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench for Ball State (4-6). Payton Sparks added eight points.