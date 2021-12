AKRON, Ohio — Leon Ayers III had a career-high 24 points as Duquesne rolled past UC Irvine 76-54 at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School’s LeBron James Arena. Dukes coach Keith Dambrot led St.Vincent-St. Mary – and a young freshman/sophomore LeBron James – to back-to-back state titles in 1999-00 and 2000-01. Tyson Acuff had 14 points for Duquesne. Emmanuel Tshimanga had 14 points for the Anteaters.