AP source: Browns’ Mayfield still out, Mullens starting QB

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the Cleveland Browns’ situation tells The Associated Press that quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t clear COVID-19 testing in time to be activated and play Monday, so third-stringer Nick Mullens will start against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Browns had hoped the NFL’s decision to postpone the game from Saturday until Monday would allow players to return, but Mayfield didn’t produce a required negative test. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team doesn’t have to reveal its eligible players until later in the day. Mayfield had played in all but one game this season despite a variety of injuries but will now have to sit out as the Browns try to stay in the thick of a tight playoff race.