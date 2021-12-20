Guardians talking with minority owner with NHL, NBA ties

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have had discussions with David Blitzer, a part owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, to become a minority owner with the Major League Baseball team. Guardians owner Paul Dolan has been seeking a minority owner to boost finances for the small-market club since minority owner John Sherman left to buy the Kansas City Royals in 2019. Following a report in Sportico, the Guardians issued a statement linking them to Blitzer.