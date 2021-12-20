NIL was factor on signing day; how big of one up for debate

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

The opportunity to cash in on endorsements probably was a major factor in the decision of some college football recruits on signing day last week. But the head of a company that works with schools and athletes in the new world of NIL doubts it was an overriding one for most. Athliance CEO Peter Schoenthal said name, image and likeness programs tied to schools are in the spotlight now. He says eventually they’ll become like factors such as facilities, playing time and academics. Most recruits didn’t mention NIL in media reports. Several coaches said it was a big deal.