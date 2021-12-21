Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:11 PM

Cooper Kupp’s 2 TD catches carry Rams past Seahawks 20-10

KTVZ

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Cooper Kupp caught two touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford in the second half, and the Los Angeles Rams held off the Seattle Seahawks 20-10 in a rescheduled game between two COVID-19-depleted teams. Kupp broke Isaac Bruce’s single-season Rams receptions record in the third quarter with a 6-yard TD catch that was also the 120th of his spectacular year. The NFL’s receiving leader then scored a tiebreaking 29-yard touchdown with 10:48 to play. DeeJay Dallas rushed for a touchdown for the Seahawks, whose streak of nine consecutive winning seasons under coach Pete Carroll ended. Seattle is still mathematically alive for the postseason.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content