NBA tells teams Christmas game times may shift if ABC needs

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

The 10 NBA teams with games scheduled on Christmas have been told by the league that shifting some game times is a possibility for the five-game slate planned for that day if virus-related issues affect the lineup. The league told the teams Tuesday that the priority is filling the ABC windows for Saturday’s games. That means the slots at 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern. For now, those games would have Boston at Milwaukee, Golden State at Phoenix and Brooklyn at the Los Angeles Lakers. The other games on the Christmas schedule are Atlanta at New York and Dallas at Utah. They’re both to air on ESPN.