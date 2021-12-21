No. 1 South Carolina stuffs win column vs. quality opponents

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 1 South Carolina has stuffed its win column with impressive victories against quality opponents during its unblemished start to the season. The Gamecocks have beaten six ranked women’s basketball teams, including five in the top 10. South Carolina on Tuesday night added second-ranked Stanford to its growing list, rallying from 18 down for a 65-61 win. The Gamecocks moved to 12-0, their best start since opening the 2015-16 season with 22 straight wins. South Carolina has held opponents to just over 50 points a game. The Stanford win is the Gamecocks’ second in a No. 1-vs.-No. 2 matchup this season.