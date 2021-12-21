Record 27 teams remain in playoff hunt with 3 weeks to go

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

While no team has clinched a postseason spot in the jam-packed AFC, there never have been more teams alive in the playoff hunt this late in a season. There are a record-tying 27 teams still with at least a sliver of a chance for a playoff spot with three weeks left in the season. The only team that has clinched a spot is the NFC North champion Green Bay Packers. No team has clinched in the AFC, marking just the sixth time since the eight-division format started in 2002 that no team in a conference had clinched the playoffs with three weeks left.