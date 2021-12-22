Inter ends year with 7th straight win and control of Serie A

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Inter Milan ended the year with a 1-0 win over Torino to confirm its control of Serie A and intention of securing consecutive Italian league titles. The result made it seven straight wins for Milan. It was a welcome victory a day after the club’s offices were raided by finance police amid an ongoing investigation into false accounting. Denzel Dumfries scored from the edge of area to conclude a counterattack during the first half at the San Siro. Inter moved seven points ahead of Napoli and AC Milan. Napoli was hosting relegation-threatened Spezia later and Milan was visiting Empoli.