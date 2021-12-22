No makeups for CFP semis if team can’t play due to virus

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

If a team is unavailable to play in College Football Playoff semifinals because of COVID-19 issues, the game will be forfeited and the available team will advance to the championship game. With COVID-19 cases spiking across the country due to the omicron variant, the CFP announced contingency plans for the semifinals and national championship game, scheduled for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis. While there will be no rescheduling of either semifinal, the championship game could be delayed until as late as Jan. 14.