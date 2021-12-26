Sterling double leads leader City to 6-3 win over Leicester

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Raheem Sterling scored twice in Manchester City’s 6-3 victory over Leicester that sent the champions six points in front at the top of the Premier League halfway through its title defense. There was a compelling second half on Boxing Day just when it looked like Leicester was completely out of sight. City had scored four times in the opening 25 minutes of the game through Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez’s penalty, Ilkay Gündoğan and Sterling’s penalty. But three goals in 10 second-half minutes offered Leicester a glimmer of hope of a comeback that was snuffed out by Aymeric Laporte’s header and Sterling’s second.