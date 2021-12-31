Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:04 PM

James scores season-high 43, Lakers beat Trail Blazers

KTVZ

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 43 points and extended his streak of 30-point games to seven in Los Angeles Lakers’ 139-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Malik Monk scored 18 points, Carmelo Anthony added 16 points and Russell Westbrook had his ninth triple-double of the season. The Lakers had dropped six of their last seven coming into the game. Portland’s Ben McLemore came off the bench and tied a season-high with 28 points for his first game back after clearing the league’s health and safety protocols.  Damian Lillard added 18 points for the Trail Blazers.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content