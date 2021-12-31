Skip to Content
Ridder, breakthrough Bearcats stall in 27-6 loss to Alabama

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Desmond Ridder and the breakthrough Cincinnati Bearcats have stalled on the big stage against top-ranked Alabama. The Bearcats help up pretty well as the first non-Power Five school to reach the College Football Playoff. They just couldn’t do much in a 27-6 loss to the Crimson Tide in the CFP semifinal Cotton Bowl. Cincinnati had a chance after an interception near midfield trailing by 11 late in the third quarter. But the Bearcats went backward and faded from there.

