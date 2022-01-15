King, Sloan lead ETSU over Samford 88-85

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jordan King scored 19 points, David Sloan had a double-double and all the East Tennessee State starters scored in double figures in the Buccaneers’ 88-85 victory over Samford. Sloan had 12 points and 10 rebounds for ETSU. Ledarrius Brewer added 17 points, Ty Brewer 15 and Jaden Seymour 10. King and Brewer had five 3-pointers apiece for ETSU. All the starters for the Bulldogs were also in double figures. Logan Dye and Jaden Campbell scored 20 points each, Wesley Cardet added 15, Ques Glover 12 and Kaifes 10 for Samford. Campbell had six 3-pointers.