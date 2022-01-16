Kuchar skeptical about PGA players needing overseas releases

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

HONOLULU (AP) — Matt Kuchar finds the PGA Tour’s guideline on requiring releases to play conflicting events to be awkward. He’s been traveling nearly his entire career and has played as many as three times overseas. Kuchar says anyone who fulfills the obligation of playing 15 times on the PGA Tour should be able to go wherever they want. Billy Horschel played four times on the European tour last year and wants to make it five in 2022. He says he’s never run into any problems getting a release. And he can see why the tour gave Saudi releases with strings attached.