No. 11 Michigan shuts down No. 8 Maryland in 69-49 rout

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maddie Nolan scored 21 points — all on 3-pointers — and No. 11 Michigan routed No. 8 Maryland 69-49. Maryland coach Brenda Frese guided the team after her father, Bill, died of cancer Sunday morning. The Wolverines made their first seven shots from the field and led by 10 after the first quarter. Michigan star Naz Hillmon barely touched the ball as her team was building that lead, but the Wolverines showed they have plenty of other contributors. Then in the second quarter, Michigan held the Terrapins to only three points and led 34-19 at the break. The second half wasn’t much better for Maryland, which lost to the Wolverines for only the second time in 12 meetings.