Harold Landry of Titans replacing Joey Bosa at Pro Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry is replacing Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers at the Pro Bowl because of an injury. The Titans announced the change Wednesday. This will be Landry’s first Pro Bowl appearance with the fourth-year linebacker coming off the best season of his career. Landry led the Titans with 12 sacks and ranked second with 75 tackles. He also had 49 quarterback pressures, 14 tackles for loss and one forced fumble. Landry has 31 sacks in four seasons. Landry had 1 1/2 sacks and six tackles in the Titans’ divisional loss to Cincinnati.