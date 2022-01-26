Hwang Hee-chan to sign on permanent basis for Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan will sign for Wolverhampton on a full-time basis at the end of the season after the Premier League club activated a clause in his loan agreement to make his move permanent. Wolves says Hwang’s new deal will tie him to the club until 2026. The 26-year-old Hwang is on loan from German team Leipzig. He has scored four goals in his first six matches for Wolves to establish himself as a regular starter. He has been out injured for the past month.