Jokic, Rivers team up to help Nuggets top Nets, 124-118

By ADRY TORRES

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Austin Rivers added 25 points off the bench and the Denver Nuggets outlasted the Brooklyn Nets 124-118 on Wednesday night. Will Barton had 21 points and 10 rebounds and DeMarcus Cousins chipped in 13 points off the bench for the Nuggets. The Nets were playing without All-Star guard James Harden, who got the night off to rest an ailing left hamstring a day after playing 38 minutes in Tuesday’s loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. Rookie Cam Thomas scored 25 points and Patty Mills added 21 for Brooklyn. Brooklyn blew an 12-point second-half lead.