New Giants GM Schoen talks process, building the right way

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New Giants general manager Joe Schoen isn’t promising a quick turnover for the once-proud franchise after five straight double-digit losing seasons. He did promise to build the Giants the right way while keeping in mind he wants to see improvement every season. A little less than a week after being hired, the fresh-faced 42-year-old former Bills assistant GM was introduced by the Giants on Wednesday. He is taking over a team that has made the playoffs once since the 2011 season. His first big job in replacing Dave Gettleman is to find a replacement for recently fired Joe Judge.