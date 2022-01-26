No. 18 Oklahoma women race past Oklahoma St. 84-58

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Liz Scott scored a career-high 22 points and No. 18 Oklahoma used a strong start and a fast finish to roll to an 84-58 win over Oklahoma State on Wednesday night. Madi Williams scored 13 points for the Sooners. Freshman point guard Kelbie Washington, who missed the last three games because of health and safety protocols, returned and had six assists and six points in 23 minutes off the bench. Lauren Fields scored 12 points.