Sabres’ Dell suspended 3 games, thinning team’s goalie ranks

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres goalie Aaron Dell has been suspended three games for body-checking Ottawa forward Drake Batherson into the end boards. Batherson broke his left ankle after being shoved by Dell late in the first period of Ottawa’s 5-0 win on Tuesday night. The NHL took the injury into account when determining the length of the suspension. Buffalo is already missing four goalies due to injury. The team is likely to sign another netminder before leaving for a three-game western swing starting at Arizona on Saturday.