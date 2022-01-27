AP source: Bears hire Colts DC Matt Eberflus as head coach

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation says former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is the new head coach of the Chicago Bears. He is tasked with turning around a franchise mired in mediocrity for much of the past decade. The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there had been no announcement by the Bears. Eberflus spent the past four years as Indianapolis’ defensive coordinator, helping turn around a unit that ranked among the league’s worst. The Colts ranked eighth on defense in 2020, though they slipped to 16th this season.