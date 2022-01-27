Artist hopes Bryant memorial can find permanent location

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The artist who created a sculpture of Kobe and Gianna “Gigi” Bryant is hoping there will be a permanent site for a memorial. Southern California artist Dan Medina placed the sculpture at the site of the helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, where the NBA legend and his 13-year old daughter died on Jan. 26, 2020. Medina brought the 150-pound piece there before sunrise Wednesday and removed it at the end of the day. The statue depicts Bryant in his Los Angeles Lakers uniform with his arm around Gigi, also in her basketball uniform and holding a ball.