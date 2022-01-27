Embiid scores 26, leads 76ers past LeBron-less Lakers 105-87

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 26 points and nine rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 105-87. The Lakers played without LeBron James. James is day to day with a sore left knee. Anthony Davis scored 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Lakers. Tobias Harris scored 23 points for the Sixers and Ty Maxey had 14 points and 10 assists. Russell Westbrook scored 20 points for the Lakers.