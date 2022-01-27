Liddell leads No. 16 Ohio State past Minnesota, 75-64

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — E.J. Liddell had 23 points and a career-high 15 rebounds to help No. 16 Ohio State muscle past Minnesota for a 75-64 victory. Liddell stretched his double-digit scoring streak to 27 games. He became the 60th player in program history to pass 1,000 career points as the Buckeyes dominated the Gophers on the glass. The rebounding margin was 48-22. That was more than enough to offset a quiet night for Ohio State’s outside shooters.