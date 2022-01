By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Thorns midfielder Lindsey Horan has been loaned to French club Lyon through the summer of 2023. She had previously played in France with Paris Saint-Germain from 2012 to 2016. Horan has been with the Thorns since 2016 and has signed a contract extension through the 2025 season. She was also on the U.S. national team that won the World Cup in 2019.