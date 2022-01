BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Walker hit a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left and finished with 21 points to lead UAB to a 68-65 victory over Western Kentucky. Michael Ertel and Quan Jackson had 10 points each for the Blazers (17-4, 7-1 Conference USA), who won their fourth straight. Josh Anderson had 16 points and six rebounds for the Hilltoppers (10-10, 2-5), who have lost four straight.