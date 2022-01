HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Amari Williams had a career-high 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Drexel defeated James Madison 88-82. Williams shot 8 for 10 from the free-throw line and added four blocks for the Dragons (9-8, 4-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Camren Wynter contributed 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Vado Morse had 18 points to top the Dukes (12-6, 3-4).