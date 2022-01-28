Blue bloods showdown: No. 12 Kentucky visits No. 5 Kansas

By JOHN ZENOR

College basketball blue bloods No. 12 Kentucky and No. 5 Kansas meet in the biggest matchup involving a Southeastern Conference team this weekend. Most of the weekend’s action is part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. That includes No. 1 Auburn hosting Oklahoma and fourth-ranked Baylor visiting slumping Alabama. The Kansas-Kentucky game features Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji and Wildcats rebounding machine Oscar Tshiebwe. Auburn rides a 16-game winning streak into its game at Auburn Arena. Alabama is trying to rebound from a loss to Georgia and has dropped four of its last six.