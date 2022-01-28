Man City’s Kyle Walker gets 3-game European ban for red card

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Manchester City defender Kyle Walker will miss round-of-16 games against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League after receiving a three-match European ban from UEFA. UEFA said its disciplinary panel imposed the suspension for Walker’s red-card foul on Leipzig forward André Silva in a group-stage game in December. Walker has said the foul was “a very bad judgment” and “a stupid error.” Walker is Man City’s first-choice right back and will now miss both games against Sporting on Feb. 15 and Mar. 9. He’ll also miss the first leg of the quarterfinals if the English champion advances. Walker and City can file an appeal to UEFA.