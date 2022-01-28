Man cleared in Alabama shooting of NFL player’s brother
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A 24-year-old man has been acquitted of fatally shooting the brother of an NFL football player in 2019. Al.com reports after two days of deliberation, a Jefferson County jury on Friday decided Darrius Frazier fired in self-defense when he killed 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriguez and wounded Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Dedria Johnson, more than two years ago. Rodriguez was the brother of NFL lineman Mario Addison, who plays for the Buffalo Bills.
