Bengals alums reflect on 1988 ‘shuffle’ to Super Bowl

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Anthony Muñoz and Ickey Woods are among alumni from the 1988 Cincinnati Bengals excited about the current team being one step from another Super Bowl. The 2021 Bengals have won two playoff games and go to Kansas City on Sunday for the AFC championship game. Woods is enjoying a social media revival of his iconic end-zone dance, “The Ickey Shuffle.” Hall of Famer Muñoz says he sees similarities in the ‘88 team and the current Bengals. That includes the toughness and confidence of quarterback Joe Burrow. He reminds Muñoz of Boomer Esiason, the leader of the ’88 team.