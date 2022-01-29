Cole leads No. 20 UConn to 57-50 win over DePaul

By CASEY DROTTAR

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — R.J. Cole scored 25 points to help No. 20 Connecticut beat DePaul 57-50 on Saturday for its fifth straight win. Cole scored over half of his team’s first-half points, helping the Huskies (15-4, 6-2 Big East) continue their surge up the conference standings. The Blue Demons (10-10, 1-9) have lost nine of their last 10 after going 9-1 to start the season. Javan Johnson led DePaul with 18 points. Brandon Johnson also scored 14 points.