Norwegian cross-country skier replaced due to COVID

The pandemic continues to impact cross-country ski teams as they head to the Beijing Olympics, with a Norwegian skier replaced and a Swedish competitor testing positive upon arrival in China. The Norwegian women’s team replaced Anne Kjersti Kalvå with Ragnhild Haga after Kalvå tested positive for COVID-19. Swedish cross-country skier Leo Johansson was in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 when he arrived in China. The Swedish team says Johansson’s positive result is due to his previous infection and that he’s not contagious. He can leave quarantine after having two negative tests at 24-hour intervals.