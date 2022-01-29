Raanta returns, helps Hurricanes beat Devils

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves in his first action in nearly a month as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1. Jordan Martinook and Andrei Svechnikov scored in the first period to help the Hurricanes win their third straight and sixth in the last seven. Raanta was in action for the first time since Jan. 1 due to an upper body injury. Jesper Boqvist scored for the Devils, who’ve lost seven of their last eight games. The lone victory in that stretch was last Saturday against Carolina. Jon Gillies stopped 21 shots for New Jersey.