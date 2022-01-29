Reese scores 20, leads South Carolina over Texas A&M 74-63

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — James Reese V scored 20 points to lead four in double figures and South Carolina pulled away about midway through the second half to beat Texas A&M 74-63. South Carolina (13-7, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) has won three straight while Texas A&M (15-6, 4-4) has lost four consecutive games since ending an eight-game win streak. The Gamecocks used a 19-2 run for a 59-47 lead with 6:12 remaining. Couisnard made consecutive 3s and Stevenson scored five points during the stretch. The Aggies then pulled within six points three times but didn’t get closer. Andre Gordon scored 14 points to lead the Aggies.