Special Ks: Kyrgios, Kokkinakis win Australian Open doubles

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis entered on a wild card and were dubbed the Special Ks on their wild ride to the men’s doubles title at the Australian Open. A 7-5, 6-4 victory over Matt Ebden and Max Purcell meant the long-time friends became the first home-grown pairing to win the men’s doubles title here since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in 1997. And this was only their fourth Grand Slam event as a team.