Unvaccinated Eritrea cyclists excluded from Tour of Rwanda

By IGNATIUS SSUUNA

Associated Press

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — The Eritrea cycling team has been excluded from the Tour of Rwanda race because its members have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. Eritrea is the only one of the African Union’s 55 members states that’s yet to vaccinate any of its population. Rwanda Cycling Federation president Abdallah Murenzi says it is “a requirement” for next month’s race that all competitors are fully vaccinated. Five cyclists from Eritrea were expected to compete and Eritrean cyclists won the race in 2019 and 2020. Rwanda has strict rules in place to fight the pandemic.