Ivey 3 in last second, No. 6 Purdue fends off No. 16 Ohio St

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jaden Ivey hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left and No. 6 Purdue fended off a late charge from No. 16 Ohio State for an 81-78 victory. The Boilermakers led by 52-32 with 14:35 left in the game, but the Buckeyes methodically fought their way back and finally tied it at 78 on E.J. Liddell’s 3 with 25.3 seconds to go. After a timeout, Ivey freed himself up for the winning shot right in front the Boilermakers bench. Ivey finished with 21 points and Zach Edey added 20 for the Boilermakers. Purdue has won three straight and six of seven and is 18-3. Liddell and Malaki Branham each scored 20 points to lead the Buckeyes, who are 13-5.