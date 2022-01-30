Staiti leads No. 15 Georgia women past No. 24 Ole Miss 62-52

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jenna Staiti tossed in 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and No. 15 Georgia rolled to a 62-52 victory over No. 24 Mississippi. Staiti sank 10 of 14 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (16-4, 5-3 Southeastern Conference), who beat the Rebels (17-4, 5-3) for a sixth straight time and improved to 8-1 on the road this season. Reserve Angel Baker scored 13 points to lead Ole Miss. The Rebels’ bench outscored their counterparts 22-8 after the Bulldogs came into the game with a 449-195 advantage in bench scoring.